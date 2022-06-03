Ahead of the All Progressives Congress (APC) national convention to elect the presidential candidate of the party, the Arewa Journalists Forum has endorsed Kogi State Governor, Yahaya Bello, to get the presidential ticket of the party.

According to the forum, Bello is eminently qualified to succeed President Muhammadu Buhari.

A joint statement issued by the forum’s president and its secretary general, Hassan Galadima and Abraham Sule Awodi, respectively, said Yahaya Bello has done a lot to deserve the ticket.

“On behalf of our Board of Trustees of the above named Forum after our National Working Committee Caucus quarterly meeting held in Abuja from 25th to 30th May 2003.

“We had deliberations on the Northern Presidential Aspirants. Governor Yahaya Bello emerged first in the criteria and leadership qualities of President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria comes 2023.

“Consequently, following the outcome of the meeting is We here by Endorsed Governor Yahaya Bello for President, because of His Outstanding success recorded in Healthcare delivery, Quality education, and infrastructure development across Kogi State in the past Seven years.

“We strongly believe in his Wealth of experience, leadership acumen Sincerity of Purpose, Youthful and dynamic, energetic as well as Security of lives and properties in the State was incomparable across the Federation.

“We strongly call on all APC Delegates to identify with our illustrious Son Governor Yahaya Bello for President during the forthcoming Special Convention,” the statement added.