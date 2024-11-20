The Arewa Youth for Peaceful Coexistence has condemned Mr Deji Adeyanju’s “unprovoked and baseless” attacks on the Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Nyesom Wike.

The group, led by its national coordinator Haruna Bature and FCT coordinator Ogah Mark, said in a statement on Tuesday that Adeyanju’s comments, which included personal insults and unfounded allegations, are not only disrespectful but unbecoming of a lawyer who should be a model of civility and adherence to facts.

Part of the statement read: “We unequivocally reject the false claims of corruption and land grabbing levelled against the FCT Minister. The ongoing urban renewal efforts in the Federal Capital Territory are guided by the Abuja master plan, first developed during Nasir El-Rufai’s tenure and approved by former President Olusegun Obasanjo.

“Minister Wike’s actions to reclaim illegally acquired lands and relocate affected persons to alternative sites demonstrate his commitment to orderliness, equity, and lawful governance.

“Minister Wike has achieved remarkable progress in transforming the nation’s capital in just ten months.

His developmental strides are unprecedented and have restored public confidence in the administration of the FCT. These efforts should be celebrated, not maligned by baseless accusations.”

The group said further that Adeyanju’s statements lacked evidence and bordered on disrespect for constituted authority and cultural norms that demand respect for elders and leaders. It added that Adeyanju’s remarks, including calling the Minister “dirty people” and accusing him of betrayal and interference in Rivers State politics, are both inaccurate and inflammatory.

“It is crucial to state that Wike is not a party to the ongoing Rivers State legal disputes, and his political decisions during the 2023 general elections were within his constitutional rights,” the group said.

The group also expressed concern over the political motivations behind Adeyanju’s activism, which appears to be influenced by vested interests. It stressed that Adeyanju’s admission of past political dealings with Wike raises questions about the sincerity and objectivity of his criticisms.

“We challenge Mr Adeyanju to provide evidence of his claims or desist from further inflammatory statements. Insults and baseless allegations undermine constructive political discourse and detract from the genuine advocacy needed to build a better society.

“We call on all stakeholders to support Wike’s efforts to restore order and development in Abuja. The FCT Minister’s leadership reflects a commitment to fairness, accountability, and the public good, which is essential for the progress of our nation’s capital.

“This press release serves as a clarion call for unity, respect, and responsible dialogue in addressing matters of public interest. Personal attacks have no place in our democracy, and we must all work together to foster peace, understanding, and progress,” the group said.