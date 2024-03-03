The Arewa Youths for Peace and Security group has demanded swift action and arrests of culprits in the killing of 16 Fulani settlers in Kwaku area of Kuje Area Council of the FCT last November.

Speaking on behalf of the youth group, Salihu Dantata Mahmud in a statement urged the Inspector General of Police and the Director General of the Department of State Services (DSS) to urgently apprehend those responsible for the killings.

“A vigilante group from Nasarawa State came to Kwaku in November 2022 and killed the 16 innocent Fulani settlers in Kwaku in the guise of chasing suspected bandits, whereas the real culprits were somewhere else,” Mahmud said.

He said one of the suspected masterminds of the attack is still leading the group loyal to him.

“We therefore implore the police and DSS to formally invite the nomadic group for interrogation in order to ascertain the motive behind the killings.

We are in a democracy where the right of everyone counts,” Mahmud added.

The youth group said justice had been delayed for the deceased settlers and their families.