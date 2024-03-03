The Benue State University (BSU) Makurdi has unbundled its Department of Mass Communication into six new programmes and established a new Faculty of Communication and Media Studies to enhance specialisation and professionalism.

The development was disclosed to our reporter by the university authorities at the weekend. The new faculty has Prof (Rev Fr) Vitalis Torwel as dean while the programmes include Broadcasting with Prof Michael Kombol as head of department, Development Communication with Prof Andrew Ijwo as HOD and Public Relations with Dr Tyotom Keghku as acting HOD.

Others are Advertising with Dr Maria Onyilo as acting HOD, Strategic Communication with Dr Caleb Chile as acting HOD and Journalism/ Media Studies with Dr Kevin Alom as the acting HOD.

The programme had been run as a department since the varsity was established in 1992.

Nigeria’s universities regulatory body, the National Universities Commission (NUC) had directed the unbundling of Mass Communication departments beginning from 2021.

Some varsities including Ajayi Crowther University, Oyo; Imo State University (IMSU), Lagos State University (LASU), University of Uyo, Bayero University Kano (BUK) and Nasarawa State University, Keffi have elevated their Mass Communication departments to faculties.