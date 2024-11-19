The Minister of Defence, Muhammad Badaru Abubakar, has reaffirmed that the Nigerian Armed Forces are working hard to checkmate Lakurawa and other terrorists in the North.

The Minister, who was in Sokoto on Monday to inspect the air component facilities of Operation „Fansan Yamma,“ said the military had made a decisive decision against Lakurawa.

“You heard it from the Chairman of the local government area attacked by the Lakurawa in Kebbi state, testifying the heavy presence of troops there.

“The Lakurawa were sent away from the area. This is a result of the resilience and dedication of our security operatives.

“You are aware of the successes recorded by our air force; they bombarded some of the hideouts of bandits, and bandits are now on the run,“ he said.

Speaking further on the ongoing military operation against Lakurawa, he noted that the people in the affected areas were in the correct position to discuss the operation.

“We just launched a new air platform in Katsina and unveiled the latest attack helicopters to fight banditry and Lakurawa, and we will redeploy some of them to Sokoto,“ he said

The Minister was accompanied by the Chief of Air Staff, Air Marshal Bala Abubakar, and other high-ranking military officers.