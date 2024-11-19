Introducing a state-of-the-art Sesame hulling plant in Kano has increased export-quality sesame production by 7,000 Mtns annually.

Delivering an address at the opening of the plant on Monday in Kano, the General Manager of the Indian plant, Adventure Commodity Limited, Sheeju Prabhakaran, told newsmen that this effort will also increase both direct and indirect employment in the state as it enhances the quality of Sesame to be exported.

“The newly established sesame hulling plant represents a significant milestone as it is poised to increase the sesame seed processing capacity by 7,000 Mts per year. Equipped with cutting-edge technology, the plant will enable efficient and high-quality sesame hulling, meeting the growing demand for premium hulled sesame seeds in international markets such as the USA, Europe and Asia,” he said.

The absence of such a facility in the community has reduced the export output of farmers in the state over the years. Still, it has enhanced the production capacity, boosted export potential, and driven sustainable growth in the state’s agricultural sector, supporting local sesame farmers.

“The facility has been built to comply with international standards for food manufacturing and utilise state-of-the-art technologies, including dry hulling and colour sorting.

“A full quality assurance program has been implemented, and extensive training and monitoring programs are in place to ensure that products comply with stringent quality standards, providing full traceability from the farm through production and delivery”, he explained at the grand event.

“We are thrilled to launch this new facility, which aligns with our long-term mission to deliver the finest quality sesame seeds to our global clients.

“This investment not only enhances our export capabilities but also creates new opportunities for local farmers by providing a stable market for their produce,” he said.

Beyond boosting agro exports, the new sesame hulling plant is expected to generate employment opportunities for the local community, creating over 200 direct and 100 indirect new jobs.

The Managing Director of Nigeria Export-Import Bank (NEXIM), represented by Nasiru Inuwa, Head of NEXIM Kano Region, and state government officials and sesame production stakeholders, were also present at the event.