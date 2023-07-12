Army Chief Promises To Restore Peace In Kaduna, Others

The Chief of Army Staff (COAS), Maj-Gen. Taoreed Lagbaja, has said the Nigerian Army under his command would do the needful to restore peace and security in Kaduna State and other troubled states.

Lagbaja gave the assurance yesterday when he received the Governor of Kaduna State Uba Sani on a courtesy visit in Abuja.

The COAS, who thanked the people of Kaduna State for the cordial relationship and good understanding that had existed between them and the Nigerian Army, said the governor’s visit was timely.

He said the visit had afforded the army leadership the opportunity of a feedback on what was happening in Kaduna and the desire of the people that the army should do more to entrench peace and stability in their communities.

According to him, Kaduna holds a special place in the heart of military men, especially officers of the Nigerian Army.

He said, “We all know that several military establishments, critical ones for that matter, are located in Kaduna – the Nigerian Defence Academy (NDA), the Defence Industries Corporations of Nigeria, the Premier 1 Division, Armed Forces Command and Staff College and even the Infantry Power Centre and the Nigerian Army School of Infantry just to name but a few, are located in Kaduna.