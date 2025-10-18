The Senator representing Ebonyi North Senatorial zone and Deputy Chief Whip of the Senate, Senator Onyekachi Nwebonyi, has described as a blatant lie and mischievous a recent publication alleging that the Federal Government has instituted a legal action against him in an Abuja High Court for allegedly using vile language against Kogi Central Senator, Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan.

In a statement signed by his

Special Assistant on Media and Publicity, Mr. Romanus Uzor, the Ebonyi lawmaker said that the publication was the handiwork of attention seekers.

He noted that the publication by the online news platform alleging that the Federal Government filed a suit against him can only be described as mischievous, unfounded, and fabricated.

“The online media alleged that the Federal Government of Nigeria sued the Senate Deputy Chief Whip, Senator Peter Onyekachi Nwebonyi, over alleged vile language against Senator Natasha.

“Ordinarily, this baseless and malicious report would not deserve a dignified response. However, in order to set the record straight and prevent unsuspecting members of the public from being misled by the antics of political jobbers and mischief makers, it is pertinent to state that the Federal Government had earlier instituted a criminal defamation suit against Senator Natasha, a matter which is still pending before a competent court of law.

“It is legally illogical and procedurally impossible for the same Federal Government to institute another case against Senator Nwebonyi on the same issue.

“Senator Nwebonyi does not have any pending case with the Federal Government of Nigeria. The said publication is the handiwork of political traducers, Natasha’s media trial, and other malicious actors desperate to tarnish the impeccable image and hard-earned reputation of Senator Nwebonyi,” he stated.

He called on the general public to disregard the falsehood, which is nothing more than a smear campaign crafted to misinform, mislead, and create unnecessary political tension.

“Senator Nwebonyi remains focused on his legislative responsibilities and unwavering in his commitment to the service of his constituents and Nigeria at large,” the spokesman added.