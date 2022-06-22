The Nigerian Army has said the late Major Udiandeye Jeremiah Udiadenye maintained an unblemished career and was never court-martialed.

The director of Army Public Relations Brigadier General Onyema Nwachukwu who stated this when he reacted to some media reports wondered why some persons would adopt such occurrences to malign their own Army.

He described the deceased as one of the finest officers who led special operations to various commands including 1 Division.

“The Nigerian Army (NA) has observed an obnoxious insinuation making the rounds on social media, alleging that the late Major Udiandeye Jeremiah Udiadenye, terminated his life through suicide, because he was being interrogated or investigated by a military court martial in 1 Division, Kaduna.

“Having lost one of its finest officers, the authorities of the Nigerian Army feel deeply concerned that unscrupulous persons under whatever guise would employ such a sad occurrence to malign their own Army.

“Nevertheless, for the sake of posterity, it needs to be mentioned that the late senior officer had an unblemished career in the military and never needed to face any disciplinary process.

“Until his demise, he was the commanding officer of 167 Special Forces Battalion at Giri in the FCT from where he led special operations to various commands including 1 Division.

“An appropriate Board of Inquiry has been instituted to ascertain what led to the tragic incident and its report will guide the Nigerian Army on subsequent actions and measures to forestall a recurrence.

“The Nigerian Army belongs to the Nigerian people and remains obligated to work along established guidelines as a responsible corporate entity. The general public is urged to deny the ignorant piece making the rounds please,” he said.