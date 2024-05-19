The Army Headquarters Garrison on Friday emerged overall winner of the Nigerian Army Inter -formation mini athletics championship 2024, hauling 10 gold medals .

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) recalls that the athletes were drawn from 1 Division, 2 Division, 3 Division, 6 Division, 8 Division, 81 Division, 82 Division and Army Headquarters Garrison.

The 1 Division Nigeria Army came 2nd position with 9 gold, 6 Division came 3rd with 7 gold , 8 Division came 4th with 1 gold , 5 silver.

In the same vein, 3 Division came 5th with 1 gold, 2 silver, 82nd Division came 6th with 1 gold , 2 silver , 2 bronze, 8 Division came 7th with 1 gold and 2 Division came 8th with 2 silver.

NAN reports that week- long sporting events had 600 athletes competing in various track and field events including athletics, discus, shot put, hammer, javelin, long jump, high jump and triple jump, among others.

In his closing remarks, the Chief of Army Staff, Lt.- Gen. Taoreed Lagbaja, said the championship was designed to enhance physical fitness and promote comradeship among Nigerian Army personnel.

Lagbaja was represented by the Commandant, Nigerian Defence Academy (NDA), Maj.-Gen. John Ochai.

He said the event was in line with his command philosophy, which is: ‘To transform NA into a well-trained, equipped and highly motivated force towards achieving our constitutional responsibilities within a joint environment’.

Lagbaja said,”There is no other human activity other than eating food that is beneficial to the person as physical training, physical training enhances physical fitness.

“For us in the Nigerian Army, physical fitness and mental well-being are paramount, because an army that is not physically fit cannot succeed in operation and cannot achieve its constitutional mandates.”

He encouraged the personnel to always give their best in making sure they were physically fit.

“You should encourage your wives, children and other dependents in the barracks to imbibe healthy habits.

“I believe the championship has improved the physical fitness and mental capacity of our troops that participated in it.

“I urge you all to showcase your talents and strive hard to make your formations and indeed the Nigerian Army proud, “Lagbaja said.(NAN)