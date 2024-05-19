The 2023/2024 Premier League season will draw to an end this Sunday (Today)and football fans worldwide are eagerly anticipating the thrilling finale on matchday 38.

With Arsenal and Manchester City competing for the league title, anticipation is high for what promises to be a memorable conclusion to the season.

Under the leadership of manager, Mikel Arteta, Arsenal has shown determination and resilience throughout the season.

Recording 27 wins, the Gunners have displayed their best performance in a Premier League season to date. Key players such as Saka, Saliba, Odegard, Rice, and Gabriel have made significant contributions to the team’s success, bringing them close to their 2003-2004 title-winning form.

Meanwhile, reigning champions, Manchester City, led by manager Pep Guardiola, have demonstrated their dominance with a commanding display throughout the season. Following a decisive victory over Tottenham in Matchday 37, Manchester City currently leads the table with a two-point advantage over Arsenal.

Guardiola, speaking at the post-match press conference against Tottenham, emphasized the importance of the upcoming game, stating, “We know what we’re playing for. The tension is there, the rival is so good. It’s why it is difficult, we know that.

“Everyone come to the stadium and make noise. These games are more difficult but you have to do it. We’ll have one day off, two days to prepare, and then we will do our best.”

With Manchester City holding a slim two-point lead over Arsenal, both teams face pressure as they approach the defining matches of the season.

A draw or defeat for Manchester City could shift the advantage to Arsenal, offering the Gunners the opportunity to secure their first league title in 20 years. Conversely, a victory for Manchester City would secure their place in history with a fourth consecutive Premier League triumph.

While all eyes are on Arsenal and Manchester City in the finale, matchday 38 promises a host of intriguing fixtures across the league.