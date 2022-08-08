Troops of the 21 Amoured Brigade Bama in Borno State, have killed four Boko Haram terrorists after bursting a hidden market established by the terrorists on the outskirt of the town.

LEADERSHIP gathered that the decisive victory was recorded against the terrorists on Monday when the troops came in contact with the insurgents at the illegal market in Dambia also known as Markas, while conducting clearance operations.

According to intelligence report obtained by Zagazola Makama, a Counter Insurgency Expert and Security Analyst in the Lake Chad and made available to our correspondent, the insurgents on sighting the troops, opened fire but the terrorists were subdued by the troops’ superior firepower.

“In the fierce encounter, four Boko Haram/ISWAP terrorists were instantly neutralised, while others, bowing to superior firepower retreated and ran to the forest,” said top military sources.

The sources added that four women suspected to be wives of the terrorists were wounded during the crossfire, saying that they were, however, evacuated to Bama General Hospital for treatment.

It could be recalled that on July 25, eight repentant Boko Haram terrorists were killed while one was injured by an undetonated Improvised Explosive Device (IED), which was part of the alleged transacted business of scrap metals with some Boko Haram terrorists in the market.

The insurgents from Gazuwa camp continued to get support from their collaborators who supply them with food items like maize, beans, salt, seasonings and other non-food items like clothing, fuel and drugs.