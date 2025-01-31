The 81 Division of the Nigeria Army (NA), on Friday, confirmed that one unnamed soldier lost his life while unspecified number of others sustained injuries when a ‘reckless’ driver rammed his vehicle into their midst during the Bi-Annual Route March near Myhoung Barracks in Yaba, Lagos State.

LEADERSHIP earlier reported that the accident occurred early Friday morning.

Confirming the incident later on Friday, Acting Deputy Director, Army Public Relations, 81 Division, Lit-Col. Olabisi Ayeni, said the tragic incident occurred when the military personnel drawn from Nigerian Army formations across Lagos State were participating in the Bi-Annual Route March.

“The route march, which is an NA training exercise designed to enhance operational readiness, involved NA formations across Lagos State. The exercise had earlier been announced on various media platforms to create public awareness.

“Tragically, a driver in a private vehicle recklessly ran into the participating troops resulting in the death of a soldier with others sustaining various degrees of injuries,” Lt.-Col. Ayeni stated.

He added that the deceased had been deposited in the mortuary while the injured were receiving medical care at 68 Nigerian Army Reference Hospital Yaba, Lagos.

The acting deputy Army spokesman stressed that the 81 Division Military Police in conjunction with other relevant security agencies, were conducting a thorough investigation into the circumstances that led to the incident.

In the meantime, the General Officer Commanding (GOC), 81 Division NA, Major General Farouk Mijinyawa, has expressed his deepest condolences to the family of the deceased soldier and prayed for the speedy recovery of the wounded soldiers.

Maj.-Gen. Mijinyawa also called for calm among the public as investigation into the sad occurrence had commenced.

The Army further expressed its steadfast commitment to training and readiness to discharge its duties despite the devastating event.

The Army further assured that the tragic loss will not deter it in the dedication to safeguarding the lives and properties within its Area of Operations in accordance with the Nigerian Army’s constitutional mandate.