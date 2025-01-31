The House of Representatives Committee on Nigeria-China Parliamentary Relations has taken decisive steps to enhance bilateral cooperation between both countries.

The steps included the inauguration of a Technical Planning Committee and appointing Merited Negotiation Consulting to organise the 2025 Nigeria-China Sustainable Trade, Investment, and Bilateral Relations Summit.

The summit, set to be a major turning point in strengthening economic ties, is part of Nigeria’s strategic agenda to leverage China’s position as a leading global economic power and key trade partner.

The Federal Government, through the 10th National Assembly, aims to create a more business-friendly environment and attract investments into critical sectors.

Speaking during the inaugural meeting, chairman of the House Committee on Nigeria-China Parliamentary Relations, Hon. Jafaru Yakubu, emphasised the need to position Nigeria as a preferred destination for Chinese investments.

“We are committed to fostering a legislative framework that promotes ease of doing business, ensuring that credible investment opportunities are presented to potential Chinese investors,” he said.

The summit’s key objectives include showcasing market-ready projects, fostering partnerships across sectors, and facilitating direct engagements between investors and financial institutions.

Special focus will be placed on strategic sectors, including agriculture, mining, power, ICT, oil and gas, construction, and entrepreneurship.

The Technical Planning Committee includes representatives from the Chinese Embassy, Nigerian Investment Promotion Commission (NIPC), and National Upstream Petroleum Regulatory Commission (NUPRC).

Private sector stakeholders, such as the China Chamber of Commerce and Lagos Chamber of Commerce, have also pledged their support to ensure the summit’s success.

Executive Vice Chairman of Merited Negotiation Consulting, Kunle Yusuff, assured that the summit would yield impactful outcomes, calling for collaboration from relevant ministries and agencies.

Meanwhile, the Chinese Ambassador to Nigeria pledged technical and logistical support, with the Director-General of the China Chamber of Commerce committing to mobilising Chinese companies already operating in Nigeria.

This initiative underscores Nigeria’s long-term strategy of fostering mutually beneficial partnerships while ensuring that Chinese investments align with the country’s development agenda.