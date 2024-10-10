The Nigerian Army has launched investigation into alleged diversion of palliatives meant for soldiers by a Brigade Commander in Kano State.

The director of Army Public Relations, Major General Onyema Nwachukwu, stated this yesterday while reacting to media reports of the detention of the erstwhile 3 Brigade Commander in Kano , Brig-Gen M.A Sadiq, over alleged diversion of rice and sale of government properties such as vehicles and generators.

He confirmed that the immediate past Commander 3 Brigade Kano, Brigadier General MA Sadiq, is currently undergoing military investigation into administrative discrepancies while he was Commander 3 Brigade.

The statement however did not confirm his detention or otherwise, but added that the senior officer has been relieved of command to ensure a thorough investigation into the allegations.

“The Nigerian Army being a self-regulatory institution founded on the bedrock of discipline, justice, and accountability, has zero tolerance for indiscipline and will therefore not condone any form of misconduct or illicit actions and inactions that could undermine the threshold of its values and principles.

“The Nigerian Army assures both our internal and external publics that the allegations will be thoroughly investigated, and appropriate administrative action will be taken. Our commitment to upholding the highest standards of integrity and transparency remains unwavering,” he said.

He stressed, “We guarantee that the process will be fair, impartial, and in line with our established procedures.”