The Nigerian Christian Pilgrim Commission (NCPC) is set to explore Holy sites in Turkey.

The executive secretary of the Commission, Bishop Stephen Adegbite, disclosed this on October 8, 2024, while playing host to a Turkish delegation from Turquaz Group and Afrosum Faith Tourism in his office in Abuja.

A statement issued by deputy director and head, Media and Public Relations, Nigerian Christian Pilgrim Commission, Celestine Toruka, the NCPC boss emphasized that “the place of Turkey in the history of the church is very vital.” He explained that Turkey takes about sixty percent of the Old Testament events in the Bible. In his words, “Turkey is significant in pilgrimage; it makes the Bible real.”

The NCPC boss assured the Turkish delegation of a robust partnership with the Commission that would snowball into the exploration of Christian Holy sites in Turkey. He intimated to them that most church members in Nigeria want to go to Turkey on pilgrimage.

Bishop Adegbite further assured them that “for us at NCPC, we are open; we are ready to partner with credible organizations.” He added, “We will not cheat you, we will not cheat anybody, you will not cheat us or cheat the government of Nigeria.” He affirmed that the Commission would always ensure transparency in its dealings with corporate bodies and individuals.

“We are ready to partner with you; it is part of our assignment to take our people to important Holy Sites around the world to make the Bible real.”

Earlier, the leader of the Turkish delegation and vice chairman of Turquaz Group and Afrosum Faith Tourism, Mr Naci Tamer, stated that about 60 percent of Holy places mentioned in the Bible are in Turkey. He requested that the executive secretary and his team should pay an official working visit to Turkey to explore the abundant Holy Sites there.

His words, “We are ready to provide all the Biblical sites, but NCPC will decide on their suitability.” The vice chairman requested also that the exploration of sites in Turkey should be carried out as quickly as possible.

He explained that such exploration visits would encompass business forums, manufacturers, and opportunities for medical tourism. Mr Naci Tamer also hinted that their company intends to set up a diagnostic centre in Abuja as a value addition to their Christian pilgrimage exploration prospects in Turkey.