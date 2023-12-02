Arsenal have extended lead at the top of English Premier League table to four points after easing past Wolves on Saturday at the Emirate Stadium.

In freezing temperatures, Arsenal made a lightning fast start and the points always looked secure from the moment Captain Odegaard doubled their advantage in the 13th minute.

Saka had given Mikel Arteta’s side the lead in the sixth minute after some intricate link-up play sent him clear.

Wolves re-grouped and gradually began to make a few inroads, although Arsenal were untroubled until Matheus Cunha shot powerfully past home keeper David Raya after 86 minutes to set up an unexpectedly nervy climax.

Arsenal now have 33 points from 14 games.