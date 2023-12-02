Big Brother Naija reality TV star and podcaster, Tolanibaj, has revealed her difficulty in picking a man to marry as she was too confused to pick from her array of male suitors.

Speaking during the latest episode of the Bahd And Boujee Podcast co-hosted by her and Moet Abebe, Tolanibaj also disclosed the number of men she had been in relationship with.

“In my early twenties, I used to enjoy being suited by different men but now I have so many options that I don’t even know who to focus on to the point where I rather not respond to anybody again. I’m confused.

“I feel like in the dating pool, we are left with remnants. The good ones are married. We hopped on the train too late.

“I have dated like seven guys and I thought they were the ones. To the point where even if I feel like they are the one, in my head it’s like ‘Don’t worry, they’re not the one, you’ve felt like this seven times’,” she said.

At a point, the guest on the podcast, actor Daniel Etim-Effiong, inferred: “Tbaj, the problem cannot be all these seven guys. Maybe, the problem is you.”

But, Tolanibaj responded jokingly, saying: “Daniel, I’m blocking you on Instagram when I get home.”