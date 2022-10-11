Some yet-to-be identified persons yesterday morning set ablaze a section of Ezza North local government area headquarters destroying valuable items and documents worth millions of naira.

Confirming the incident to journalists in Abakaliki, the council boss, Ogodo Ali Nomeh, said the arsonists numbering over 20 stormed the area around 1 am in the morning and proceeded to set ablaze the store of the local government.

He said the arsonists were however resisted by the police personnel who succeeded in inflicting bullet wounds on some of them before they escaped with the wounds to an unknown destination.

“The fire destroyed new air conditioners bought for the renovation of the council, some documents and a generating set and some furniture”, he said.

Ogodo Ali said the community vigilante apparatus and security agencies were on the trail of the wounded arsonists.

ADVERTISEMENT