A member of the House of Representatives, Juliet Awa Obasi, has declared her intention to become the next governor of Imo State in 2024 under the All Progressives Congress (APC).

Obasi, who represented Isu, Nwangele, Nkwerre and Njaba Federal Constituency in the Lower House, disclosed to newsmen in Owerri, the state capital.

The lawmaker said she had new ideas of governance of the state as well as capacity and vision to “rule Imo selflessly.”

The aspirant said the present administration of Hope Uzodimma is on track with good ideas, saying that the state needs a female voice, who has survived in complex environment as governor for accelerated development.

“The time has come for us to encourage a woman to bring new ideas. A woman who had served as a member of the House of Representatives and in all walks of life; and has experience in all areas, and I have lived in Nigeria and travelled out of the country.

She disclosed preparedness to lift the state to a greater level of administration, assuring to introduce a level-playing ground for all the stakeholders and citizens of the State.

