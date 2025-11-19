With 70,000 people expected to benefit from free medical services and more than 500,000 food items set for distribution, Christ Compassion to the Rural World (CCRW) is gearing up for what is being described as the largest humanitarian and evangelistic outreach ever held in Rivers State.

The programme, founded by Pastor Matthew Ashimolowo, will also feature 1,130 surgical procedures including over 300 thyroid cases, more than 200 fibroid operations and over 300 cataract surgeries alongside the distribution of 150,000 bags each of rice, beans and garri, 100,000 packs of noodles, 20,000 packs of salt, sugar and cooking oil, 20,000 bags of soap, 170,000 clothing items, 25,000 buckets and 1,000 mattresses for the elderly.

Speaking at a press briefing ahead of the event, Pastor Ashimolowo said the six-day outreach, billed for November 24–29 at the Adokiye Amiesimaka Stadium, Port Harcourt, is the biggest and most expensive CCRW mission so far, costing nearly four times the maiden edition in Ikorodu and twice the Ibadan outreach.

He explained that the vision for CCRW emerged after years of ministering in difficult terrains across Africa, particularly in Ghana, which he visited repeatedly for eight years.

According to him, Port Harcourt was chosen after months of prayer and what he described as “divine direction,” with the programme themed “Port Harcourt, This is Selfless Love.”

The outreach, which began in Ikorodu in 2023 and moved to Ibadan in 2024, will now run in Port Harcourt with a three-week medical programme across the Rivers State University Teaching Hospital, University of Port Harcourt Teaching Hospital and several primary healthcare centres.

Ashimolowo commended the Rivers State Government for what he described as unprecedented cooperation, especially in the deployment of hospitals and support staff to facilitate the massive medical intervention.

He said participants will collect coupons on Monday, November 24, enabling them to receive relief items during the distribution on Tuesday. For orderliness, the stadium will be partitioned into sections for young men, young women, older men, older women, mothers with children and persons with disabilities.

“To avoid confusion, everyone goes to the section that corresponds with their age and gender group,” he said.

More than 9,000 volunteers have been mobilised, while 150 buses will convey people from communities such as Ogoniland, Ahoada, Igwuruta and Oginigba. Several Christian campgrounds have also been rented to house indigent visitors travelling from remote areas.

Ashimolowo said the spiritual goal of the outreach remains central: “We are preachers first. Our desire is to see over 30,000 people commit their lives to Christ. During the night crusades, there will be miracles, healings and deliverances.”

He added that 300 police officers and soldiers have been deployed to ensure security throughout the event.

A ministers’ conference will run simultaneously under the CCRW School of Ministry, featuring speakers from Nigeria, Ghana, Zimbabwe and the United States, including Pastor Poju Oyemade, Pastor Jerry Eze, Pastor David Ibiyeomie, Bishop Tudor Bismark, Dr. Festus Adeyeye, Jonathan Shuttlesworth and Rev. Steve Mensah. The conference aims to strengthen unity among churches and enhance pastoral leadership across the region.

The CCRW leader praised the collaboration of Christian bodies, including CAN, PFN and various denominational groups, noting that unity among the churches was making the massive project possible. He added that the long-term plan is to expand the outreach beyond Nigeria to other African nations.

CCRW Chief Operating Officer, Mrs. Nasara Katugwu-Washpam, said her role was to coordinate daily operations, negotiate deals, manage resources and ensure regulatory compliance. She disclosed that transporting 2,520 one-kilogram bags of rice and beans from the North required full security escort, while repackaging over 500,000 relief bags took three months.

Katugwu-Washpam said the outreach has significantly boosted the hospitality, aviation, transportation and small-business sectors, with six hotels booked for volunteers and international guests from Ghana, the UK and the United States.

Each day, she said, between 60,000 and 70,000 attendees are expected, supported by thousands of volunteers serving in counselling, setup, security, transportation, welfare and other critical units.

“This crusade is not just an event. It is a movement. The impact will endure long after the programme because the works birthed from it will last forever,” she added.