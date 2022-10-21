The Abdul Samad Rabiu Africa Initiative (ASR Africa) has partnered the United States Agency for International Development (USAID) with a donation of USD$500,000 as part of efforts to curb tuberculosis (TB) and HIV in Nigeria.

ASR Africa is the brainchild of industrialist, philanthropist, and founder of BUA Group, Abdul Samad Rabiu.

In a statement by the foundation, the donation will be drawn from the Annual ASR Africa Fund for Social Development and Renewal.

Presenting the donation award letter at a ceremony in Abuja, Ubon Udoh, managing director of ASR Africa, reiterated that ASR Africa is committed to the development of Nigeria’s healthcare sector stating that the end-to-end diagnosis to treatment partnership with USAID will provide additional capacity and expand ongoing efforts aimed at tackling tuberculosis and HIV across Nigeria. This will include the provision of 11 loop-mediated isothermal amplification diagnostic machines, also known as TB-LAMPs, laboratory reagents and consumables, as well as 1,200 dignity kits for survivors of gender-based violence across selected states in Nigeria.

ADVERTISEMENT