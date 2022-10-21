Kaduna State chapter of the All Progressives Congress (APC) has constituted its campaign council for the 2023 general elections, with Governor Nasir el-Rufai as chairman and its gubernatorial candidate, Sen. Uba Sani as his deputy.

The APC Kaduna State chairman, Air Comm. Emmanuel Jekada (rtd) while announcing the composition of the campaign council yesterday, said it was composed of 989 members and 22 directorates, seven senior advisers and 18 advisers, with 40% women and 40% youth.

Malam Ibraheem Musa is the campaign spokesman.

He added that the campaign council would focus only on issues as it did not want to court rancour or violence, noting that the campaign would be based on the performance and achievements of the Governor Nasir el-Rufai administration and why the people of Kaduna State needed to vote for APC for the party to continue its good work.

“The APC campaign council has the deputy governor and deputy governorship candidate, Dr Hadiza Balarabe, as deputy chairman 2, Air Commodore Emmanuel Jekada (rtd) is the vice chairman 1, the Speaker Kaduna State House of Assembly, Rt. Hon. Yusuf Zailani is the vice chairman 2, Secretary

