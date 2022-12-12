A non-governmental organisation under the aegis of Rima Deck has caution drivers against driving under the influence of alcohol and other harmful substances that can impair their vision and reduce concentration during and after the celebration of Christmas and New Year.

Deck gave the caution during a sensitisation campaign for drivers in Makurdi, the Benue State capital to mark the association’s 70th anniversary tagged: “Service to Humanity” during which they invited members of the Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) to intimate drivers on the dangers of driving under the influence of alcohol.

The Capoon of the association who is in charge of Benue State, Obudu in Cross River State and some parts of Nasarawa State, Dr Nicholas Akan, while addressing drivers and officials of the National Union of Road Transport Workers (NURTW) said the association is simultaneously holding different activities across states by various branches to mark its 70th anniversary.

He said, “In Benue State our target today is the man and woman behind the wheels to be mentally alert to navigate his vehicle to any safe destination with passengers, that is why we decide on this location to see how we can minimally contribute to safe driving especially within the ember months”.

He described alcohol as a depressant drug which slows down the central nervous system, including the brain thereby causing despair in vision and divided attention while driving.

LEADERSHIP gathered that Rima Deck is a branch of the National Association of Seadogs (NAS) also known as Pyrates Confraternity.

Highlighting the impact of Rima Deck in Benue State, Akan said NAS which was founded in 1952 as a university campus confraternity in the Premier University of Ibadan in Nigeria, has over the years touched the lives of immediate community through numerous humanitarian projects in line with the mandate of the organisation.