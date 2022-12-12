Obi Will Be Nigeria’s Next President – Pogu

BY NNAMDI MBAWIKE, Enugu

President of the Middle Belt Forum (MBF), Dr Bitrus Pogu yesterday declared that the presidential candidate of the Labour Party (LP) Peter Obi will be the first democratically president of Nigeria of Igbo extraction come 2023.

The MBF boss disclosed this in his remarks during the 70th birthday celebration of former president of Ohanaeze Ndigbo, Dr Nnia Nwodo.

Among those who attended the event were former President Olusegun Obasanjo, Peter Obi, former Senate president, Ken Nnamani, leader of the Afenifere Ayo Adebanjo and former governor of old Anambra State, Jim Nwobodo.

Pogu said the celebrant contributed towards the emergence of Obi as presidential candidate. He expressed optimism that what he started in Obi will come to fruition in 2023 when the Labour Party flag bearer will become president.

“Nwodo contributed towards the emergence of Peter Obi as presidential candidate. Obi will be the first Democratically Nigerian president of Igbo extraction. What he started will come to fruition next year,” he stated.

Also at the event, Ambassador Godknows Igali expressed optimism that electing Igbo president in 2023 will bring peace and development to Nigeria.

He said, “Nigerians need a Igbo president because South Easterners need to be given their true place in this country.”

He lamented that the south easterners have suffered marginalization saying “ We cannot be treated as second class citizens in our own country so this is the time for Igbos to be given their rightful place in this country.”

“As we all know, every other region has ruled this country excerpt the south East so why should we be denied our right?” he asked.

“Igbo man should be given opportunity to bring programmes, creativity and development to Nigeria,” he added.

Igali who congratulated the celebrant on his 70 years birthday celebration described Nwodo as a game changer saying “we wish you all the best as this is the beginning of good things to come.”

Obasanjo who was chairman of the occasion refused to make a long speech, saying they came to celebrate with Nwodo. Part of activities that marked the event was cutting of the cake and presentation of the compilation of speeches made by the celebrant.