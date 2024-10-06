As part of its commitment to promote quality education, recognise and reward excellence in the education sector, the Association of Model Islamic Schools (AMIS) has honoured 12 individuals and 119 teachers who have made positive impact in the profession.

The awardees drawn from 42 model Islamic schools in the FCT were celebrated during the World Teachers’ Day celebration in Abuja yesterday.

The chairman, FCT chapter of Association of Model Islamic Schools, Yusuf Oriyomi, said the awardees were selected for their selflessness, expertise and commitment to shape young people.

“We gather today to celebrate a momentous occasion: World Teacher’s Day. This day is a testament to the tireless efforts, unwavering dedication, and unrelenting passion of teachers worldwide.

“Our association was established in 1995 with membership exceeding 10,000 schools nationwide.

As the chairman of the Association of Model Islamic Schools in the FCT, it is my privilege to recognize and honor the outstanding contributions of our teachers. Your selflessness, expertise, and commitment to shaping young minds are the cornerstone of our educational institutions,” he said.