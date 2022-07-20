Coalition of Northern Groups Students’ Wing (CNG-SW) yesterday directed the 19 northern state chapters to mobilise students and parents to join Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) for a massive protest across the region.

The federal government and ASUU have been at loggerheads over the failure of the former to fulfill some of the agreements it made as far back as 2009.

CNG-SW, in a statement signed by its national coordinator, Comrade Jamilu Aliyu Charanchi and national secretary general Comrade Emuseh Gimba Bokunga, said the protest would entail the shutting down of activities in all states and national assemblies, all political party offices and all major highways, airways and railways.

The statement directed the youths to mobilise all its 19 Northern states chapters to collaborate with other students, parents and civil society organisations in the respective states.

The group stated that it started its mobilization by petitioning traditional rulers, religious leaders, government officials, and security personnel in the respective states, which kick-started by sending a letter to the President of the Senate and the Speaker of the House of Representatives on 6th July 2022 titled, “Appeal for your prompt intervention on ASUU strike” and the exercise lasted for a week.

It noted that the government is unconcerned over the disadvantages of the closure as underprivileged students who have fewer or zero educational opportunities beyond Nigeria as their parents are unable to send them to foreign-based/private owned schools that remain open.

The coalition observed that politicians are unconcerned, but their major concern is how to secure the next election, rather than securing the next generation and the future of the country, adding that this is because of the fact that most of their children are studying either abroad or in private universities.

“As a last option and failure of these decent moves to yield positive results and ensure the reopening of universities, we hereby direct all our state chapters to mobilize students and parents to join Nigeria Labour Congress for a massive protest that would entail the shutting down of activities in all states and national assemblies, all political party offices and all major highways, airways and railways,” he said.