Operatives of the Nigeria Police Force (NPF) have arrested two bank officials and four others for their alleged involvement in a planned bank robbery.

Also, operatives of the Nigeria Police Force also successfully effected the arrest of other five members of a fraud syndicate, who specialised in hacking into bank accounts of individuals and corporate bodies to steal money.

The suspects were apprehended while attempting to hack into a company’s account and steal the sum of N3.4billion.

In other case, police operatives equally arrested a notorious arms dealer and two suspected kidnappers in Kaduna, leading to the release of two kidnap victims in their custody, among others.

Force PRO, CSP Olumuyiwa Adejobi, also said “the IGP restated the steadfastness of the present leadership of the Nigeria Police, while commending the Oyo State Police Command, and the Force Intelligence Bureau Intelligence Response Squad (FIB-IRT) for their recent successes in crime fighting achieved through deployment of technologically advanced assets, community-based, as well as traditional policing methods, and improved police visibility.

“The IGP specifically acknowledged the achievements recorded via identification, trailing, and arrest of criminal suspects through actionable technical and human intelligence including the arrest of six members of a notorious bank robbery gang after concluding plans to execute a bloody bank robbery attack on a new generation bank within the Ibadan metropolis in Oyo State.

“The IGP stated emphatically that his administration will not relent in fighting crimes, criminality, and general state of insecurity to a standstill in Nigeria.”

Though the police did not reveal the names of the suspects, the Force PRO, CSP Adejobi said suspects in connection with the above mentioned cases will be charged to court upon conclusion of investigations while other suspects arrested across the country were being prosecuted at various courts of competent jurisdiction in the country.