Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) presidential candidate Atiku Abubakar has defeated his All Progressives Congress (APC) counterpart, Tinubu Bola Ahmed Tinubu in Bauchi State.

The results of the presidential election collated in Bauchi started on Sunday and ended on Monday at 6pm showed that Atiku has won in 18 out of the 20 local government areas of the state, as Tinubu fared in only 2 local government areas, Toro and Itas/Gadau.

Announcing the results of the elections at 8pm, the Bauchi presidential polls Coalition Officer (CO), Prof Abdulkadir Sabo Muhammad, from Federal University, Dutse Jigawa State, said Atiku scored 426,607 votes.

The APC presidential hopeful, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu came second with 316,694 votes, while NNPP presidential candidate, Dr Rabi’u Musa Kwankwaso got 72,103 votes. Labour Party’s Peter Obi got 27,373 votes.

Sabo said the number of registered voters is 2,749,268 while the number of Accredited voters is 899,769. He said the total valid votes is 853,516 and the rejected votes is 29,030. The total votes cast was 882,546.

The results of the presidential elections in Bauchi according to scores across the twenty Local Government Areas in the state gave the figures thus:

WARJI LGA APC – 11,862; PDP – 17,732; NNPP 424; LP 185. BOGORO LGA: APC- 4,850; LP – 6,866; NNPP 798; while PDP got 15,156 votes. DASS LGA: APC – 10,939; LP – 705; NNPP – 397; and PDP 13,242 votes.

JAMA’ARE LGA: APC got 8,410 votes; LP 22; NNPP 3,638; and PDP – 12,535 votes. DAMBAM LGA: APC – 7,588; LP – 42; NNPP – 2,586; PDP 12,203. GIADE LGA PDP – 11,977; APC – 10,382; NNPP – 4002; LP 17 votes.

DARAZO LGA: APC – 16,070; PDP got 17,459 votes; NNPP – 1,895. KIRFI LGA: APC – 9,599; PDP – 13,231; NNPP – 1,544; and LP – 33. MISAU LGA: APC – 14,199; PDP – 18,354; NNPP – 4,115; Zenith Labour – 24; PRP 77. KATAGUM LGA: APC – 20,030: PDP – 22,987: NNPP – 9,672; LP – 493; Zenith Labour 27; also PRP got 220 votes.

Also in GANJUWA LGA: APC – 13,021; PDP – 17,380; NNPP – 4,287; LP – 222; Zenith Labour – 21; and PRP – 32. NINGI LGA: APC – 20,587; PDP – 21,619; NNPP – 4,023; LP – 26; Zenith Labour – 17; PRP – 51. GAMAWA LGA: APC – 13,955 votes; PDP – 15,469 votes; NNPP – 5,127 votes; LP – 53 votes; Zenith Labour – 17; PRP – 513 votes. ALKALERI LGA: APC – 12,238; PDP – 25,098; NNPP – 1,232; PRP – 3. TORO LGA: APC – 40,150; PDP – 37,169; NNPP – 5,375; LP – 2,517; PRP – 437. SHIRA LGA: APC – 14,369; PDP – 20,683; NNPP – 8,555; LP – 54; PRP – 54; Zenith Labour Party – 22.

ITAS/GADAU LGA: APC – 11,978; PDP – 11,757; NNPP – 6,315; LP – 36; PRP – 45; Zenith Labour Party – 12; APGA – 34; APP – 08. TAFAWA BALEWA LGA: APC – 17,897; PDP – 30,585; NNPP – 1,281; LP – 8,776; PRP – 13; Zenith Labour Party – 127; APGA – 58; YPP – 15; and APM 37. ZAKI LGA: APC – 13,916; PDP – 20,897; NNPP – 2,910; LP – 19; PRP – 22; Zenith Labour Party – 09; APGA – 24; YPP – 21; APP – 5; APM – 19.

While in Bauchi local government APC won 44,924 votes; PDP got 70,874 votes; NNPP – 3,927; LP – 7,041; PRP – 170; Zenith Labour Party – 257; APGA – 182; YPP – 89; APP – 36; while APM – 56 votes.