Top opposition leader Atiku Abubakar has criticised President Bola Tinubu’s role in the fuel subsidy crisis being faced by Nigerians, dubbing the President “TPain”.

LEADERSHIP reports that netizens have dubbed President Tinubu ‘TPain’ in recent times over his policies they considered ‘painful’ and it has gained traction on social media.

The nickname emerged as a play on the first letter of Tinubu’s name and the name of American rapper and producer T-Pain, sparked by frustrations over the rising cost of living under his administration.

Atiku, a former Vice President, expressed his reservations about the latest fuel price hike via a statement posted on his X (formerly Twitter) handle on Thursday.

He stated that the economic challenges faced by Nigerians was as a result of “haphazard and disingenuous approach” of the Tinubu administration to fuel subsidy management.

Atiku decried the escalating inflation rate, stating that it was severely impacting the lives of Nigerians.

Atiku’s position came days after the Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited (NNPCL) increased the pump price of petrol to N1,030 in the FCT and even higher in different states across the country.

Atiku expressed concern that the President does not seem to show concern despite the level of difficulties faced by Nigerians.

“The haphazard and disingenuous approach of the current administration to fuel subsidy management has been the reason we are in this current economic crisis in the country.

“As things stand, there will be no let up in the escalating inflation rate, which is drowning the material well-being of Nigerians.

“It is even more worrying that T-pain is undisturbed by the hardship in the country,” Atiku wrote.