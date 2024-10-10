The Borno State government has denied the reported escape Of 13 repentant Boko Haram terrorists with government-issued firearms and vehicles being, saying that only six of the repentant terrorists escaped without arms.

An online newspaper (not LEADERSHIP) had reported that no fewer than 13 of the ‘repentant’ members of Jama’tu Ahlis Sunna Lidda’awati wal-Jihad (JASDJ), popularly known as Boko Haram, have escaped with sophisticated weapons and motorcycles provided to them by the Borno State Government.

The newspaper reported that the ‘escaped’ repentant terrorists were being trained and equipped by the Borno Stats government for them to join the Nigerian military in the fight against insurgents in the state.

However, refuting the report, Borno State Commissioner for Information and Internal Security, Prof. Usman Tar, said only six of the repentant terrorists escaped unarmed contrary to the 13 allegedly reported to have escaped with government-issued firearms and vehicles.

Prof Tar said, “The attention of the Borno state government has been drawn to a recent escape of six repentant insurgents that had surrendered to the Borno State Government and processed under the Borno Model of Reconciliation, Peacebuilding and Development.

“The Borno state government is fully aware of the incident and remains committed to collaborating with the relevant agencies to track and arrest the escapees.

“These repentant returnees are part of a cohort of over 20,000 militants that were recently documented, processed, profiled and categorised as “low risk” in terms of their mental state, vulnerability to violent extremism, propensity for psychotropic substance abuse and probability of relapse to violence.

“These repentant insurgents escaped unarmed and are being tracked down. Regarding the rumours that the absonders escaped with government arms, preliminary investigation reveals that this was not true. Terrorists and other violent non-state actors have historically acquired weapons from various subterranean sources, which they use in their propaganda videos. Therefore, seeing weapons in such videos does not imply they belong to the government.

“It is important to note that the six absconders are a very small and insignificant number when compared to the over 20,000 repentant individuals who were successfully processed and domiciled in the exit programme.

“The Borno State Government wishes to warn the public and stakeholders that we should be careful not to give in to terrorists’ propaganda by demoralising our gallant troops and law-abiding citizens, as any amplification of this unfortunate situation may likely embolden the terrrosits and undermine the ongoing counter-insurgency operations.”

Prof Tar urged citizens to be rest assured that all is being done to ensure peace in Borno State, urging citizens and stakeholders to continue to support the government’s efforts in that regard.

“The Government is committed to restoring peace and security across the state,” he further said.

Meanwhile, some of the repentant terrorists undergoing rehabilitation at the Hajj Camp in Maiduguri, the State capital, on Thursday, protested what they said was compromised mode of distribution of food and non-food items in the camp.

An eyewitness of the protest, who prefered anonymity, said the repentant insurgents who have been camped at the Hajj Camp near the 1,000 Housing Estate, blocked the Kano-Maiduguri highway, leaving motorists and commuters stucked.

“They came out en masse chanting ‘bama so, bama so’ meaning ‘we don’t want, we don’t want’,” the source stated.

Similarly, a security source at the Hajj Camp said the situation was under control, adding that the state government has provided four mini truckloads of food items, which has calmed the situation in the camp.