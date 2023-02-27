A former Politics Editor at LEADERSHIP Newspapers Group and the immediate-past Commissioner for Information and Orientation in Ondo State, Donald Ojogo, of the All Progressives Congress (APC), has won the Ilaje/Ese-Odo Federal Constituency election in the just-concluded 2023 National Assembly elections, which held on Saturday.

Ojogo polled 26,291 votes to defeat incumbent member of the House of Representatives, Hon. Kolade Akinjo, who scored 22,489 votes in the results collated by INEC officials.

According to a statement issued by Ojogo, “A while ago, the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), pronounced me as duly elected and returned me as winner of the February 25, 2023 election into the House of Representatives.

“This is a win for all, a solid foundation for harmony and great leap beyond foisted artificial boundaries.

“The road to this Fresh Path had been replete with political intrigues, laced with challenges and coloured in various paints of interests. All contestants had traversed the entire Federal Constituency in high hopes.

“We made trips not as tourists or adventurers but as apostles of the developmental gospel with promises to our people albeit on different platforms. This victory is therefore, a collective one for us all as we are one and indivisible in our collective pursuit for growth and development for our dear Federal Constituency.

“In this regard, I draw the curtain on my political campaigns as today marks a turning point. My responsibility from now shall be to engender oneness, unity and foster harmony irrespective of ethnic boundaries. My constituency remains ILAJE/ESE-ODO upon inuaguration in June.

“I therefore urge my co-contestants to be part of our DEVELOPMENT AGENDA. I respect and cherish their ideas as well as their God-given knowledge. I count on their support in all ways, always.

“I appreciate the electorate for this LANDMARK choice. They have spoken in a voice that MUST not be taken for granted. I owe all a huge gratitude even as I am indebted in appreciation to our Leader, the Governor of Ondo State, Arakunrin Oluwarotimi Akeredolu, SAN, CON and his Deputy, Hon Lucky Aiyedatiwa.

“I cannot but thank the Leadership of the APC at all levels for this rare opportunity given to me. I specifically thank our very revered Leader, Chief Olusola Oke, SAN who personally led my campaign tours to all nooks and crannies in the Federal Constituency. Senior High Chief Bibopere Ajube, the Belouwei of Arogbo-Ijaw Kingdom deserves a special place in the train of gratitude. He remains an enigma of all times.

“The Director-General of the Federal Constituency, Hon Oyebo Aladetan and his teams in both Ilaje and Ese-Odo were exceptionally wonderful and clinical in their delivery. I doff my cap and bow in appreciation.”