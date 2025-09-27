Former vice president, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar; governor of Abia State, Dr. Alex Otti; former governor of Kaduna State, Mallam Nasir El-Rufai, and the national chairman of African Democratic Congress (ADC), Senator David Mark, were among top dignitaries who graced the church wedding of the first son of the immediate-past Minister of Transportation, Rt. Hon. Rotimi Amaechi, in Abuja on Saturday.

Also, former First Lady, Mrs Patience Jonathan, the wife of the former vice president, Mrs Dolapo Osibanjo, former governor of Plateau State, Senator Simon Lalong, amongst other dignitaries, attended the wedding.

While joining the groom, Dr. Chikamkpa Amaechi and his wife, Anita Nwabueze, Revered Fr. Steve Dedua urged the new couple to be patient with each other and make God the pillar of their marriage.

The priest noted that Chikamkpa and Anita are before God as a demonstration of their faithfulness, as such, God will continue to uphold their union.

According to him, “From the beginning, God made them male and female. In other words, in making them male and female, God decided that they should come and become one. What God has joined together, let no man or woman put asunder.”

He, however, lamented that what is very troubling is the statistics that were given by archive dot data, fight.com in 2023, showing that 26 nations that have the highest rate of divorce.

Rev. Dedua stated further that the study showed that out of the 26 nations with high divorce, Nigeria is rated as the 11th nation of high marriage divorced people around the world.

“So, Anita and Chikamkpa are here to tell the world today that they are not going to be part of that statistics,” the priest stated while urging them to depend on God at all time.

While speaking at the wedding reception, Abia State governor Otti educated the new couple on conflict resolution, charging them to learn how to talk to one another when there are crisis.

Recall that Dr. Chikamkpa and Anita got married traditionally in Abuja last weekend.