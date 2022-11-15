Former Senate President, Dr Abubakar Bukola Saraki, has expressed optimism that the political differences between the People’s Democratic Party’s (PDP) presidential candidate, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar and the party’ s five governors led by Rivers State Governor Nyesom Wike will soon be resolved.

Saraki spoke with reporters in Ilorin on the sidelines of the 10th memorial prayer for his late father and Second Republic Senate Leader, Dr Abubakar Olusola Saraki.

Responding to a journalist’s question on the crisis, Saraki said, “We will surprise Nigerians. We are going to work together to improve the lot of Nigeria. We will surprise Nigerians. This is because we all think about what is good for this country. Look at the poverty that is on the street. Look at how governance has not gone well.

“We will put Nigerians first because Nigerians want PDP back in power. The little differences between Governor Wike and Alhaji Abubakar, we will resolve them and at the end of the day whether Wike or others, all of us in PDP want a better Nigeria.”

Recounting the memorable time with his late father, Saraki said “It was the time he was convincing me to go into politics. It was not easy. In fact, it was a battle, I resisted it. But today, I can see that the greatest satisfaction in life is to see people progress.

ADVERTISEMENT

“The only thing we can do as his children is to sustain his legacy of making sure lives of the people are better as well as stand for the truth. Though, it is not easy to stand for the truth, I am out to stand for a better Kwara,” he said.

Other dignitaries at the fidau prayer which was held at the Ilorin Central Jummah Mosque included the minister of state, Mine and Steel Development, Senator Gbemisola Saraki, former Kwara State governor, Alh Abdulfatah Ahmed, former PDP national chairman, Alhaji Abubakar Kawu Baraje and former Youths and Sports minister, Bolaji Abdullahi.

Others are Senator Rafiu Ibrahim, ex-minister of Transportation, Bio Ibrahim, ex-speaker of the Kwara State House of Assembly, Prof Ali Ahmad, state PDP chairman, Babatunde Mohammed and Senator Saraki’s wife, Toyin.

Others are the 2023 PDP’s governor candidate and his deputy, Alhaji Abdullahi Yamman and Gbenga Makanjuola respectfully.

The prayer session was led by the chief Imam of Ilorin, Sheikh Bashir Mohammed Salihu.