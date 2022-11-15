Defence Headquarters (DHQ) has declared the turbaned terror Kingpin, Sarkin Fulani, Ado Aliero, and 18 others wanted and placed a N5m bounty each on information leading to their arrests.

The banner released by the director Defence Information, Major General Jimmy Akpor, said a N5m reward awaits anyone with information that could lead to the arrest of any of the terrorists.

The flyer which gave the origins of the terrorists communicated in both English and Hausa languages with a dedicated number for the report.

He urged anyone with any information on the wanted terrorists to call 09135904467.

Those on the wanted list include but in no particular order; Sani Dangote from Dumbarum village in Zurmi LGA of Zamfara, Bello Turji Gudda from Fakai in Zamfara, Leko from Mozoj village in Mutazu LGA of Katsina State, Dogo Nahali from Yar Tsamiyar village in Kankara LGA of Katsina state, Halilu Sububu from Sububu Village in Maradun LGA of Zamfara

Others include, Nagona from Angwan Galadima in Icsa LGA of Sokoto state, Nasanda from KCwashabawa Village in Zurmi LGA of Zamara, Isiya Kwashen Garwa from Kamfanin Daudawa village of Faskari in Katsina state, Ali Kachalla, aka Ali Kawaje from Kuyambara village in Dansadau Maru of Zamfara

Also on the list are Abu Radde from Varanda village in Batsari LGA of Katsina State, Dan-Da from Varanda village in Batsari LGA of Katsina, Sani Gurgu from Varanda village in Batsari LGA of Katsina, Umaru Dan Nigeria from Rafi Village in Mada District of Gusau, Zamfara, Alhaji Ado Aliero from Yankuzo village in Tsafe LGA of Zamfara, Monore from Yantumaki Village in Dan LGA, Katsina state, Gwaska Dankarami from Shamushele village in Zuri LGA of Zamfara,Baleri from Shinkafi LGA of Zamfara, Mamudu Tainange from Varanda village in Batsari LGA of Katsina state and Nagala from Maru LGA of Zamfara.

LEADERSHIP reports that kidnap kingpin, Ado Aliero, was turbaned Sarkin Fulani by the emir of Yantodo in Zamfara State.

The event was reportedly attended by government officials and some security personnel operating within the area.

He was turbaned after the Nigerian Police declared him wanted and placed a N5m bounty on his head for killing and maiming residents of Zamfara State.

He was turbaned on 16 July 2022 barely two years after the Nigerian Police declared him wanted and placed N5 million bounty on him.

Aliero who is the leader of one of the ruthless groups responsible for the killings, maiming and kidnappings in local communities of Zamfara and Katsina states was turbaned in an event fully attended by State government officials and the security personnel amid wild celebration of motorbike stunts.

In June 2020, the then commissioner of Police in Katsina State, Sanusi Buba, while declaring Mr Alero wanted said: “The command hereby wishes to declare Adamu Aliero, 45, of Yankuzo village of Tsafe local government area of Zamfara State wanted.

“Aliero, is a notorious leader of groups of bandits terrorising Katsina and Zamfara states.

“Similarly, the command has placed bounty of N5 million on his head, dead or alive.

“Any person or group of persons that have useful information that may lead to his arrest, should please report to the nearest police station or call these numbers: 08033666059 or 08035448128 or 08076666207,” he told reporters.