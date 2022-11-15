Major stakeholders in the nation’s media industry under the umbrella body of the Nigeria Press Organisation (NPO) have adopted a framework for media regulation in the country and a revised code of ethics for Nigerian journalists.

The stakeholders including the Newspaper Proprietors Association of Nigeria (NPAN), the Nigerian Guild of Editors (NGE), the Nigeria Union of Journalists (NUJ) and the Broadcasting Organisations of Nigeria (BON) and the MacArthur Foundation agreed to adopt the two documents at a media roundtable held in Lagos.

The two documents agreed upon at the event with the theme “Deepening Media Professionalism Through Co-regulation” are “Thoughts on Co-regulation through an Independent Ombudsman Framework”; and “The Revised Draft of a New Code of Ethics for Nigerian Journalists”.

The event was attended by prominent leaders from media practice, management, ownership, academia, professionals and leaders of prominent media NGOs, including former governor of Ogun State, Chief Olusegun Osoba, who was the chairman of the occasion.

Other media personalities who graced the roundtable are the editor-in-chief of LEADERSHIP, Azu Ishiekwene, the publisher of Vanguard Newspapers, Mr Sam Amuka; publisher of ThisDay Newspapers and chairman Arise TV, Prince Nduka Obaigbena; Mr Ray Ekpu, former editor-in-chief of Newswatch; Lady Maiden Alex-Ibru, publisher of the Guardian Newspapers and Ms Angela Emuwa, chairman of Punch Newspapers.

Others are the president of NPAN and president of NPO, Mal Kabiru A. Yusuf, the president of the NGE, Mustapha Isah; president of the NUJ, Chief Chris Isiguzo and the president of BON, John Ugbe.

In his opening remarks at the event, Chief Osoba urged media practitioners in the country not to give up the fight to resist external control of the profession by the government and other regulatory authorities.

He said as long as the media continues to function, the government and politicians, who he described as cultists, would attempt to control it so as not to expose their inefficiency and corruption.

The former governor, who is a Life Patron of NPAN, also called on professionals in the media not to leave the online space to quacks, stating that it is very important for all journalists to be computer literate and internet savvy.

On his part, the president of NPAN, Mallam Yusuf called for more professionalism among media practitioners in the country to improve society.

He said the Roundtable is a major step towards deepening professionalism and making the media stronger and more respected in society.

Yusuf stated that the media wields the power to make or mar and the practitioners must improve their professionalism to improve societal well-being.

While reviewing the document on media regulation, the editor-in-chief of LEADERSHIP, Azu Ishiekwene said that the journey to have a framework to self-regulate media practice in Nigeria started in 1974.

Ishiekwene also told the audience that there were three reasons why the leaders of the profession put together the process, one of which he said was introspection, that the stakeholders believed it was time to self-regulate the profession.

He said that section was motivated by the conviction that the media needed to do some introspection and repositioning of itself for accountability and the public good.

He pointed out that it became serious when the House of Representatives started the amendment of the Press Council Amendment Bill in 2019.

Ishiekwene said the idea behind the document is to fashion out a framework for a generally acceptable, workable and trusted self-regulatory platform for the industry both at the local and central levels.

He noted that the three members committee, made up of himself, the CEO Daria Media and Radio Now, Ms Kadaria Ahmed and the general manager of Vanguard Newspapers, Gbenga Adefaye, recommended co-regulation and not self-regulation for the media industry.

Other recommendations, which were all acceptable with minor amendments are: creation of two Ombudsman, that is, local and industry wide Ombudsman.

It also included three levels of organs, which are: Appointment Panel, Board and Complaints Committee and Independent Reviewer.