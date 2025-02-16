The Ondo State Commissioner of Police, Wilfred Afolabi, has assured that those who

set ablaze the police station and houses in Ifon, the headquarters of Ose local government area of the state, will face the full wrath of the the law.

Some youths of the ancient town had on Saturday and Sunday protested the alleged killing of one of them at the police station and allegedly chased away policemen on duty and set the police station on fire.

According to a source, the irate youths also moved to the town and equally set ablaze some houses ablaze.

But, reacting to the incident, the CP, who visited Ifon town for an on-the-spot assessment of areas affected, condemned the attack and arson on the Divisional Police Headquarters and ordered a full-scale investigation to determine the circumstances that led to the incident and to bring those responsible to justice.

Narrating what led to the crisis, CP Afolabi hinted that the preliminary reports indicated that the incident began on February 15, 2025, when a dispute between two families on Ogbomo Street, Ifon, escalated into a public fight.

According to the a statement by the Police Command, “Officers from Ifon Division, led by an Inspector, responded promptly, moved to the scene, intervened, and made arrests while some suspects fled.

“Later, one Tobi Bobade, one of the young men involved in the fight was brought to the station by one Mr. Losilosi. He appeared weak and was immediately rushed to a nearby hospital for medical attention. He was later pronounced dead while receiving treatment. His remains have been deposited at the Federal Medical Centre, Owo, for a postmortem examination.

“While officers were at the station, an angry mob, led by the deceased’s father, launched a violent attack on the station, the administrative office, DPO office, the station store and two (2) exhibit vehicles were affected by the inferno caused by the mob.

“Fortunately, no lives were lost in the fire as security personnel acted swiftly and called for reinforcements to secure the premises.

“The Commissioner of Police, in the course of his visit, met with the Chairman of the local government, community leaders and other stakeholders in the community. In his address, the Commissioner of Police, on behalf of the Inspector General of Police, commiserated with the family of the deceased and condemned the attack on the station. He vowed that such acts of lawlessness would not be tolerated.

“He assured that all those responsible for this criminal act will face the full weight of the law.”

The Police boss, however, urged members of the public to remain calm and refrain from taking the law into their own hands, adding that investigations were ongoing and further updates will be provided as the investigation progresses.