Nigeria’s First Lady, Senator Remi Tinubu, has called for increased efforts to close the gender gap and empower women and youths across Africa.

Speaking at the 29th General Assembly of the Organisation of African First Ladies for Development (OAFLAD) in Addis Ababa, Ethiopia, Mrs. Tinubu emphasised the urgent need for action to promote women’s leadership and rights.

Addressing fellow First Ladies and stakeholders, Senator Tinubu in a statement by her media aide, Busola Kukoyi described this year’s assembly theme: “Building on Beijing: First Ladies Championing Women’s Leadership and Rights through African Heritage,” as a call to reflect on Africa’s values and their impact on gender equality.

“This year marks three decades since the adoption of the Beijing Declaration. The impact of this declaration is evident in the remarkable progress Nigerian women have made—emerging from our villages to big cities and even the world stage,” she said.

The First Lady added, “Their contributions span across diverse fields, from education to politics, health, science, music, fashion, business, and finance.”

Despite these strides, she acknowledged the challenges that persist, including gender-based violence, child marriage, female genital mutilation (FGM), and limited access to quality education for girls.

“As we progress with #WeAreEqualInAction, I am committed to advocacy, resource mobilisation, and fostering partnerships to close the gender gap and boost women and youth empowerment in Nigeria,” she stated.

Senator Tinubu, who was recently appointed to OAFLAD’s Steering Committee, assured delegates that Nigeria would actively support the organisation’s 2025-2030 Strategic Framework.

She also highlighted the achievements of her pet project, Renewed Hope Initiative (RHI), which focused on education, social welfare, economic empowerment, agriculture, and healthcare.

“In the health sector, RHI procured 60,000 professional kits for midwives to support the Federal Government’s retraining of 120,000 health workers. This initiative, made possible through an anonymous donor, aims to reduce maternal and infant mortality in Africa,” she said.

She also reiterated Nigeria’s commitment to the Free to Shine Triple Elimination Campaign—a programme launched to curb mother-to-child transmission of HIV/AIDS, syphilis, and hepatitis.

Senator Tinubu further announced plans to collaborate with the Federal Ministry of the Environment to relaunch the Environment Climate Change Club, aimed at increasing environmental awareness among Nigerian youths.

The First Ladies of 13 African countries attended the General Assembly in person, while eight others were represented.

Discussions centred on the urgent need to secure more opportunities for women, combat gender-based violence, and address Africa’s $16 billion funding gap for women’s development initiatives.

Other notable speakers included the outgoing Commissioner for Health, Humanitarian Affairs, and Social Development at the African Union, Amb. Minata Samaté Cessouma; Vice President of Global Programs at the Susan Thompson Buffett Foundation, Prof. Senait Fisseha; and Executive Director of UNAIDS, Winnie Byanyima.

As Africa marks 30 years since the 1995 Beijing Women’s Conference, Senator Tinubu urged collective action to ensure that the next generation of women and youth are empowered to lead.

“Africa’s true prosperity will be built on our rich history, vibrant cultures, and the strength of our people. Women and youth must play a pivotal role in shaping our future,” she concluded.