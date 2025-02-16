The Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) has congratulated Bishop Francis Wale Oke on his recent re-election as the National President of the Pentecostal Fellowship of Nigeria (PFN).

Bishop Oke was reelected for the second term during the 18th Biennial Conference of the PFN which held in Abuja on February 11, 2025.

In a statement, the CAN President, Archbishop Daniel Okoh lauded Bishop Oke’s re-election as a clear indication of the trust and confidence bestowed upon him by the members of the PFN.

“Bishop Oke has consistently demonstrated himself to be a humble and approachable leader, qualities I have personally witnessed and deeply appreciated over the years,” he said.

He noted that Bishop Oke’s leadership has been characterised by substantial efforts to unify Pentecostal churches, promote spiritual growth, and engage in national discussions on moral and ethical issues.

The CAN President further acknowledged Bishop Oke’s significant contributions to the strengthening of the Christian community across Nigeria.

He highlighted the Bishop’s steadfast support for CAN’s mission, particularly in advancing interfaith dialogue, social justice, and humanitarian initiatives.

“Looking ahead, we are optimistic about Bishop Oke’s ongoing dedication to providing spiritual guidance, fostering interfaith relations to promote peace and mutual respect, and leading impactful church initiatives in education and humanitarian work,” Okoh added.

Reiterating CAN’s unwavering support for the PFN under Bishop Oke’s leadership, Archbishop Okoh called on the Christian community to unite behind him, offering prayers for wisdom, strength, and good health as he embarks on his new term.

“His re-election comes at a critical juncture, reaffirming our collective commitment to uphold Christian values in public life. Let us come together in unity and faith as we strive for a more vibrant and impactful Christian presence in our nation,” he said.

The statement further urged the faithful to pray for Nigeria’s peace and prosperity, emphasising that Bishop Oke’s leadership is not only a blessing to the Christian community, but also a catalyst for positive change in the country.