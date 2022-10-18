United States government has awarded over $3million grants for three Nigerian hospitals in its move to support the treatment of cancer and the expansion of healthcare infrastructure in the country and across Africa.

The director U.S. Trade and Development Agency (USTDA), Ms Enoh Ebong, made this known while speaking at the signing of the agreement in Abuja yesterday. She said the grants would support development of a comprehensive cancer treatment centre in Abuja and also expand the Tele-medicine services while using the best United States technology to achieve the set target.

She said, “We have over $3 million in grant funds, that is between the three hospitals. As a whole, we have disbursed today, just over $3 million in grant funds.

“The beauty of this is that it stands to unlock financing in multiples ways. If we can prepare these projects such that banks whether it’s private or public sector are willing to invest, that’s where the future is.

“The significance of this grant signing is the promise that it holds to provide access to healthcare to Nigerians. That is the bottom line for us and to be able to partner with Nigerian private sector entities who are very well experienced, who have been in existence, who understand the context of the need in Nigeria is of primary importance to an agency like USTDA.

“We connect with partners on the ground, we connect with their priorities and then we bring the best of what US has to offer. US companies are very interested in investing in Nigeria and as a government agency we want to facilitate that and so we serve the role of bringing parties together, making this partnership possible, but making sure the project can attract the financing that they would need.”

