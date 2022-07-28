Cross River State governor Ben Ayade yesterday commissioned a multi-million naira Cocoa house in Ikom local government area of Cross River State to boost cocoa production in the state.

The Cocoa guest house, which is constructed by the stakeholders of the industry would help in the provision of accommodation to business men and women who make a visit in the state when the ultra-morderm Cocoa processing factory constructed by the Ayade’s administration becomes fully operational.

Representing the state governor at the ceremony, the APC state party chairman, Alphonsu Ogar, lauded the state branch of Cocoa Association of Nigeria (CAN) for the developmental stride and prayed God to protect guest who might come to lodge in the house.

In his remarks, the chairman of the association in the state, Ejor Obi, said as an association, they are fully prepared to increased production of cocoa product.

“We are committed to ensuring that we raise the local production of cocoa, increase it’s economic prominence and attract greater investment into our farms and by extension economy of the state and that of the nation at large,” the CAN chairman said.