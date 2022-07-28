All Progressives Congress (APC) has fixed July 31, 2022 to conduct a re-run primary election for the Ebonyi South senatorial zone to accommodate Governor Dave Umahi.

The state APC chairman, Stanley Emegha revealed this when he handed party’s flags over to APC candidates in the forthcoming local government elections in Abakakili.

There has been serious controversy over who is the authentic candidate of APC in Ebonyi South senatorial zone.

While Umahi is laying claim to the ticket of the party, a retired permanent secretary in the state and a chieftain of the party, Ann Ago Eze, insists she owns the ticket.

Governor Umahi had approached the Federal High Court sitting in Abakaliki to mandate the Independent National Electoral Commission INEC to recognize him as the candidate of the party since his immediate younger brother, Austin Umahi, who won the primary election has withdrawn likewise Ann Eze who came second.

But Eze who is the runner up in the election insists that she be recognised as the candidate of the party claiming that at no time did she withdrew from the race.

Justice Fatun Riman in his ruling had given the APC the go ahead to conduct a fresh re-run primary election for Ebonyi South senatorial zone.

The APC chairman in the state, said ” the re-run election will be conducted strictly in compliance with the Federal high court’s judgement of Friday 22nd July, 2022″.