Cross River State governor, Prof Ben Ayade, yesterday, handed over brand new Renault vans to the newly inaugurated state Complaints and anti-Corruption Commission.

The handover ceremony which was held at the open grounds of the Governor’s Office, Calabar was performed on behalf of the governor by his chief of staff, Hon Martin Orim.

According to Orim, the provision of logistics to the commission to enable it to carry out its assignment effortlessly was paramount to the governor, hence the provision of the vehicles.

“We know that logistics is one of the factors that enables any organisation or government agency to achieve effective service delivery, that is why we are doing this.

“Apart from these vehicles, the governor has equally directed that the commission’s take off grant and office accommodation be immediately made available”, Hon Orim disclosed.

Receiving the vehicles on behalf of the commission, the chairman, Rtd Justice Effiom Ita expressed gratitude to the governor for making their job easy and promised to deliver on their mandate.

“We are going to hit the ground running, there won’t be any excuses”, Justice Ita assured.

Governor Ayade had last month inaugurated the commission with a charge on the members to help block leakages in government.

The governor said, “There are so many places that we have leakages that we believe that your presence can help to block. We would want to be a perfect example of how a Public Complaint and Anti- Corruption Commission could play its role.

“Therefore, there should be no political intrusions of any kind, no hatchets, nothing intended against anyone. We intend to give glory to the state and not shame the state.”

The governor further charged members of the commission to also work with their conscience.

Other members of the commission include Barrister Akinde Emmanuel, Eferi Eni Okoi, Comrade John Odey (representing the state government), Mrs Franca Inok, CSP Emmanuel Adam (representing the Nigeria police) and Faluyi Oluwale (representing the Department of State Security (DSS).