The Arewa Youths Consultative Forum (AYCF), representing the interests of Northern Nigerian youth and advocating for social justice, equity, and accountability has condemned in strong terms the harrowing case of Seaman Haruna Abbas, who has been unlawfully incarcerated and subjected to inhumane treatment for the past six years.

AYCF, in a statement issued by its president, general Yerima Shettima, said recent revelations made by the Seaman’s wife, Hassana Abbas, on the Berekete Family Radio in Abuja, brought to light the cruelty and injustice that a man who dedicated his life to serving his nation has endured at the hands of Brigadier General Muhammad S. Adamu and other individuals complicit in this gross violation of human rights.

“It is with profound sorrow and indignation that we learn of the conditions under which Mr. Abbas has been held captive,” Shettima stated.

According to Hassana Abbas, her husband has not only been subjected to wrongful imprisonment but has also endured severe psychological and physical torture during his time in custody.

“Such acts are not only a gross violation of his fundamental human rights but also a stain on our national conscience. It is unacceptable that an individual who served his country diligently in the maritime sector should be treated in this manner by those tasked with upholding justice and protecting our rights as citizens”.

The AYCF unequivocally condemned the actions of Brigadier General Muhammad S. Adamu and all those involved in the wrongful conviction, unjust incarceration, and subsequent torture of Seaman Abbas.

“We demand the immediate and unconditional release of Mr. Abbas, as well as a comprehensive investigation into his case that holds accountable all individuals implicated in this egregious violation of justice. The time has come to reaffirm our commitment to the rule of law, and to ensure that those who perpetrate such abuses do not act with impunity.

“Moreover, we urge the Nigerian Army and the relevant authorities to establish transparent mechanisms for reviewing cases of alleged wrongful detention, especially those involving military personnel who, like Mr. Abbas, continue to suffer in silence while their rights are trampled upon.”

AYCF said it is vital that an environment where justice prevails and where the dignity of every citizen is upheld regardless of their profession or background is created.

He stressed that the plight of Seaman Abbas should serve as a rallying cry for all Nigerians who value justice and human rights , adding that his story is not just about an individual; it is emblematic of a broader systemic issue that affects many citizens who fall prey to arbitrary detention and abuse of power.

“We recognize that the path to justice can be arduous and fraught with challenges, but we are resolved to amplify Mr. Abbas’s call for justice until he is freed. We call upon human rights organizations, legal advocates, and civil society to join us in this fight for justice.

“It is imperative that we come together as a society to raise awareness of Seaman Haruna Abbas’s plight and to ensure that his story does not fade into obscurity. The collective voices of concerned citizens can foster a culture of accountability and transparency in our institutions,” he added.