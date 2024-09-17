The Adamawa State Police Command has arrested a 30-year-old female herbalist, Salestina Bala, over the alleged killing of three persons accused of witchcraft.

Salestina, a resident of Kwa village in Lamurde local government, allegedly connived with others and tortured their victims identified as Lazarus Bashiru, Galion Isa, and Ajasko Yakubu whom they had accused of witchcraft to death.

A release by the spokesman of the command, SP Suleiman Yahaya Nguroje, explained that the suspect was arrested on the 14th September, 2024 by the operatives of the command attached to Tigno Divisional headquarters.

Nguroje, said that the incident was earlier reported to the police by Dogara Sabon Reza and Jeri Dogara, saying that the woman conspired with others, tortured and killed three during trial by ordeal.

The commissioner of police (CP), Moris Dankwambo said the suspect would be charged in court when the investigation is completed.