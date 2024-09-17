The Nigerian government has been called upon to deploy all available resources to secure the return of the body of the late Sarkin Gobir, murdered last month by bandits in Zamfara State, to allow his people to give him a befitting burial.

The call was made by the Gobir Development Association (GDA) at a special press conference in Kano yesterday, where the spokesman of the group, Ilyasu Yusuf, read a communique signed by the chairman and the secretary.

In the communique which was issued at the end of the elders meeting held on the 7th September, 2024 in Abuja, the group made observations and resolutions while concluding that the Gobir people have exercised maturity and restraint in the face of provocation for peace to reign.

The group further called on the federal and state governments to do the needful to ensure that the spate of senseless killings and wanton abductions are brought to a decisive end.

“Our patience is fast running out. Despite this, GDA elders call on all Hausas in general and the good people of Gobir Kingdom in particular to remain law abiding despite the continuous provocation by Fulani banditry activities against them, as the Hausas are not known to be lawbreakers.

“As bonafide citizens of Nigeria who deserve the right to be protected, the GDA elders further call on both Federal and Sokoto State Governments to strengthen the security of Sokoto East in general and Sabon Birni Local Government in particular.

“Finally, the good people of Gobir Kingdom DEMAND that the Federal and Sokoto State Governments deploy all available resources to secure the return of the body of the late Sarkin Gobir to allow his people give him a befitting burial,” he stated.

While also acknowledging the recent military operations that led to the annihilation of one of the Fulani bandits’ kingpins, Halilu Sububu, the group also called for sustainability and intensification of the military operations.

“Both Sokoto State and Federal Governments are hereby called upon to, as a matter of urgency, address the plight of the teeming population of Internally Displaced Persons (IDPs) occasioned by the increased incessant Fulani banditry activities in Sokoto East in general and Sabon Birni Local Government in particular” the group appeals.