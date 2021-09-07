The Bayelsa Athletics Association (BAA) has appointed the director, Bayelsa government new media, Dr. Kolawole Oredipe, as their new First vice-chairman.

Presenting the letter of appointment to the Director in his office at the Government House, secretary of the association, Mr Tariye Jackson Bidei, thanked Dr Oredipe for his contributions and support to the development of athletics in the state.

“I recall how you will always come to the stadium to support young athletes. Of particular interest was during our preparation for the National Sports Festival (NSF) when you presented the athletics kits. You again came to Benin during the festival and motivated the athletes,” he said.

In a response, the director, New Media, Dr. Samuel Kolawole Oredipe, thanked the Bayelsa State Athletics Association for finding him worthy of the appointment and promised to do his best to develop young athletes to achieve their potentials, as this is a call for him to serve.

He further said the Government of Bayelsa State led by Senator Douye Diri is very passionate about the development and further advised the association to look beyond only Government support and look out for support from Bayelsans who are doing well in the private sector.