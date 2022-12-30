Directors of Department of State Services (DSS) from the North East states yesterday converged in Gombe State for their 10th Security Conference tagged, “Conference of State Directors Of Security.”

The conference according to the Gombe State director of the service, Abba Adams commenced last year and holds periodically with a view to brainstorming, analysing and bringing workable solutions to the security challenges of the geopolitical zone.

He said the measure was in view of the threats of insurgency, kidnapping, banditry and other emerging crises facing the country saying they initiated the conference to protect people of the region against the menace.

“This conference of the State Directors of Security in the north east is expected to brainstorm, analyse and come out with workable solutions to the security challenges of the sub-region.

“It is also worthy of note that Gombe is the only state in the north east geopolitical zone that has common boundary with all other states, hence the state is bound to be threatened by security situations that abound in any of these states in the north east,” he stated.

Also, the chairman of the conference and director DSS of Bauchi State, Hussaini Abdullahi tasked all security agencies and stakeholders to collaborate with one another to tackle the security challenges pointing out that none of them can effectively secure the nation alone.

“Whichever agency you belong to, whatever you feel that another agency will be of help, please feel free to request for such assistance. For us, once such assistance comes, we should endeavour to assist each other.

“If we work as a team, we will achieve more result or better results with minimal stress. That is why I emphasize that we should always collaborate. That is what will take us to achieving success,” he stated.

In his remarks, the deputy governor of Gombe State, Manasseh Jatau charged the service to collaborate with the National Drugs Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) to wage successful war against drugs and narcotic substances, adding that most of the perpetrators of criminality in the society are under the influence of drugs abuse.