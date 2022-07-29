Governor of Kebbi State Abubakar Atiku Bagudu has signed into law the bills for the protection of child rights and prohibition of violence against persons.

The governor said it was among others to demonstrate to the international community his administration’s commitment to enforce the law against gender violence and the protection of children.

Bagudu who signed the two bills passed by the state House of Assembly at the Government House in Birnin Kebbi during the weekly State Executive Council (SEC) meeting said, the two bills will be beneficial to the people of the state.

He commended the state assembly for its hard work and for passing the laws in conformity with cultural and religious values of the people of the state. He also commended the religious leaders and traditional rulers for reviewing the laws to ensure that it is in conformity with religious tenets.

Governor Bagudu also expressed gratitude to development partners and other groups for their support to the government towards the enactment of the bills into law.