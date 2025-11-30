Armed men, suspected to be bandits, have kidnapped the pastor of a newly established Cherubim and Seraphim Church in Ejiba, Yagba West local government area of Kogi State, Pastor Orlando.

The church was reportedly attacked by bandits during a Sunday church on Sunday where unspecified number of other worshippers were also reportedly whisked away.

A source confinded in our correspondent that ‎the community has since been thrown into chaos and confusion after the armed bandits launched a devastating attack during the church service.

‎According to locals, the attack forced worshippers to scamper for safety as sporadic gunshots rocked the area.

Speaking with our correspondent, the source simply said: “The pastor of the church, popularly known as Orlando, was taken away along with his wife and several other members.

“‎The incident is terrifying. The bandits stormed the community unexpectedly and left many people in shock. The exact number of those abducted is yet to be confirmed,” the source said.

‎Speaking on the incident, the Commissioner of Information and Communication, Kingsley Femi Fanwo, said: “Yes, I have information to that effect and I am also aware that the security network, comprising the conventional security agencies and the local security architecture are currently doing what they should do.”

He added that the authorities of Yagba West Local Government Council were working hard with the security agencies to ensure those kidnapped were rescued alive.

He stressed that, “the perpetrators too already know that Kogi will do everything possible to secure every one of its citizens abducted.

“The Governor of the State, His Excellency Alhaji Ahmed Usman Ododo is coordinating activities and we will keep the press updated on the operations.

“We urge the citizens to be security conscious and also report suspicious movement and faces to security agencies. When you see something, say something.

“Worship Centres in the outskirts should also reconsider worshipping in crime-prone areas for now until the situation gets better.

As at the time of filing this report, the State Police Command was yet to issue any official statement.